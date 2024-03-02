Northview Beats Gulf Breeze 7-1

The Northview Chiefs beat the Gulf Breeze Dolphins 7-1 Thursday night in Gulf Breeze.

Jamison Gilman earned the win for the Lady Chiefs, giving up five hits and one run in seven innings, while striking out five and walking one.

Avery Stuckey and Chloe Ragsdale both had two hits for Northview. Ragsdale and Mikayla McAnally drove in two runs each for NHS.

Pictured: On their senior night, the Gulf Breeze Dolphins honored the senior Northview Chiefs. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.