Man Charged In Deputy-Involved Shooting In Escambia County

An Escambia County man is jailed following a deputy-involved shooting late Saturday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to to North “L” and Avery streets shortly before midnight.

During the investigation, a zTrip taxi driver said he picked up a man, later identified as 24-year-old Je’Teris Damon Peaks, in the 500 block. of Paula Avenue, taking him to a Family Dollar at 1717 North. Pace Boulevard. The driver stated that Peaks refused to pay for his fare.

The zTrip driver followed Peaks around the block where Peaks fired a shot at the driver, shattering the back window. The driver then turned the corner and observed a deputy who also heard the gunshots. The driver provided a description of the suspect and the area he was last seen in. Deputies then located Peaks who then fled from and pointed a firearm at them.

Deputies fired at Peaks, striking him. Peaks was arrested after being treated and released at a local hospital.

Peaks was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement office and possession of a firearm by convicted felon and resisting arrest. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

No deputies or the zTrip driver were injured in the incident.

As is standard procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.