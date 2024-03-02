Choctaw Softball Gets Past Tate 2-1 (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Lady Aggies fell 2-1 to Choctaw Thursday night at home.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Peyton Womack went seven innings for the Lady Aggies, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out two and walking six.

Lacy Wilson, Kate Balagbagan, Blakely Campbell, and Peyton Womack each had one hit Tate.

Up next, the Lady Aggies will host Milton after spring break on April 4. The Strike Out Cancer Game that was set for March 22 has been rescheduled due to weather for April 5.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.