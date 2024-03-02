Aggie Classic Day Two: Tate Beats Perry, OK, 10-1

On the second night of the Aggie Classic, Tate defeated the Maroons of Perry, Oklahoma.

Tate’s Kaleb Posta earned the win, surrendering four hits and one run in five innings while striking out five and walking one. H St. Amant pitched two for the Aggies, striking out two and walking one while giving up no hits or runs.

Madox Land went 1-for-4 at the plate for the Aggies with two RBIs. Bray Touchstone was 3-for-4. Ketch King and Cole McNair had two hits each for Tate.

Up next, the Aggies will take on the Lions of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Wednesday at 7 p.m.