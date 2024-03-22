Grandson Indicted For First Degree Premeditated Murder In Escambia County Double Homicide

An Escambia County grand jury on Friday indicted an Escambia County man for the murder of his grandparents last month.

Jordon Dominique King was indicted on two counts of first degree premeditated murder.

The indictment stems from the deaths of King’s grandparents, Claiborne M. King, Jr., and Andrea Hutchins King. They were found beaten to death at in separate rooms of heir home on Greenbrier Boulevard near Sugar Creek Drive, just east of the intersection of Guidy Lane and East 10 Mile Road. Reports indicate they died from blunt force trauma.

which occurred on February 22, 2024, at the King residence on Greenbrier Boulevard near the intersection of Guidy Lane and East 10 Mile Road.

King remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 28.