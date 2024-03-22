Florida Gas Prices Decline 7 Cents After Setting New 2024 High

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after jumping early last week. The state average rose 10 cents by Wednesday, setting a new 2024 high of $3.56 per gallon. Since that time, the Florida average logged daily declines, falling a total of five cents.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.51 per gallon. That’s four cents more than a week ago, and 11 cents more than this time last year.

The average in Escambia County was $3.28 Sunday night. North Escambia prices were as low as $3.17 on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, the low prices were $3.11 on Highway 98 and $3.12 on Nine Mile Road.

“Gas prices took a step back late last week, but there’s still plenty of upward pressure in the fuel market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

