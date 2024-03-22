Florida Gas Prices Decline 7 Cents After Setting New 2024 High

March 25, 2024

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after jumping early last week. The state average rose 10 cents by Wednesday, setting a new 2024 high of $3.56 per gallon. Since that time, the Florida average logged daily declines, falling a total of five cents.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.51 per gallon. That’s four cents more than a week ago, and 11 cents more than this time last year.

The average in Escambia County was $3.28 Sunday night. North Escambia prices were as low as $3.17 on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, the low prices were $3.11 on Highway 98 and $3.12 on Nine Mile Road.

“Gas prices took a step back late last week, but there’s still plenty of upward pressure in the fuel market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 