Florida Special Olympics Torch Run Begins In Century (With Photo Gallery)

The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics began in Century Monday morning before containing to Pensacola.

The torch run started at the Florida/Alabama state line shortly after sunrise Monday morning. Runners from Century Correctional Institution carried the torch from south on Highway 29 from the state line to the Century Chamber of Commerce with an escort from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

An additional leg of the torch run Monday was set to travel from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to Palafox Pier. Deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Pensacola Police Department, Special Agents from the FDLE and U.S. Department of Homeland Security were scheduled to participate in the second part of n the run.

Each year, over 5,000 law enforcement officers from around the state carry the flame to the Special Olympics State Summer Games. The torch will travel over 1,500 miles, through Florida’s 67 counties to the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Games with the law enforcement “Guardians of the Flame.”

Pictured: The 2024 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics started at the Florida/Alabama state line in Century Monday morning and continued south in Escambia County. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.