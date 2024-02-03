Rain Likely Saturday Night And Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 51. Windy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 61. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.