Esambia Public Schools To Host Community ‘Podcastapalooza’ Event On Saturday

Escambia County Public Schools will hold its inaugural ‘Podcastapalooza’ event at Washington High School this Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Based upon its ‘Voices United In Education’ podcast series, ECPS is inviting the public to learn more about the various resources, agencies and opportunities available to area families.

Guests will have the opportunity to browse vendor booths, each associated with a podcast episode. Families will receive information on scholarships, free tutoring, after care programs, tools for students, balancing out screen time, and a sea of other helpful ideas and resources.

Additionally, Animal Tales will give a live presentation complete with various animals and audience participation.

One lucky guest will win a $250 Amazon gift card! Everyone will pick up fun prizes and great tips on how to help their child succeed in school.

Booker T. Washington High School is located at 6000 College Parkway in Pensacola.