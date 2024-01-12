Serious Injuries Highway 29 And Molino Road Crash
January 12, 2024
At least one person was seriously injured in a wrek Firday afternoon in Molino.
The intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road was closed by the major accident.
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released any additional details.
This story will be updated.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
Big prayers for the driver that was sent to the hospital. This was a bad bad wreck.
Praying for everyone involved & their loved ones.
Clear now. The outside northbound lane was blocked but it looked like any vehicles were on a truck ready to go. No real congestion around 5:30 pm.
My son was the car that was hit from behind. He is at the hospital but will be ok. Super scary for a mama and dad that don’t live near him. Thank God for big trucks. Prayers for everyone.
We came thru there just after it happened..Totally awful accident.
People had fire extinguishers trying to help.
Prayers for all involved, and thank to the strangers trying to help
My prayers going up for all involved! So sad.