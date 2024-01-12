Serious Injuries Highway 29 And Molino Road Crash

At least one person was seriously injured in a wrek Firday afternoon in Molino.

The intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road was closed by the major accident.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released any additional details.

This story will be updated.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.