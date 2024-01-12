Serious Injuries Highway 29 And Molino Road Crash

January 12, 2024

At least one person was seriously injured in a wrek Firday afternoon in Molino.

The intersection of Highway 29 and Molino Road was closed by the  major accident.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released any additional details.

This story will be updated.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

  1. BGH2 on January 12th, 2024 9:47 pm

    Big prayers for the driver that was sent to the hospital. This was a bad bad wreck.

  2. Cindy Knowlton on January 12th, 2024 9:04 pm

    Praying for everyone involved & their loved ones.

  3. David Huie Green on January 12th, 2024 9:03 pm

    Clear now. The outside northbound lane was blocked but it looked like any vehicles were on a truck ready to go. No real congestion around 5:30 pm.

  4. Perrie Tomlin on January 12th, 2024 8:50 pm

    My son was the car that was hit from behind. He is at the hospital but will be ok. Super scary for a mama and dad that don’t live near him. Thank God for big trucks. Prayers for everyone.

  5. Sheila McGhee on January 12th, 2024 8:38 pm

    We came thru there just after it happened..Totally awful accident.
    People had fire extinguishers trying to help.
    Prayers for all involved, and thank to the strangers trying to help

  6. Jan on January 12th, 2024 7:00 pm

    My prayers going up for all involved! So sad.





