Storms Possible Friday, Turning Much Colder Next Week

Active weather returns as we head into the day Friday. A wind advsory is in effect.

Strong to severe storms remain possible Friday morning into early afternoon. All hazards are possible with a tornado or two, damaging wind gusts, and large hail. The expected timing is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m east of I-65.

Outside of thunderstorms, strong wind gusts can be expected across thearea with frequent gusts of 40 to 50mph Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Strong winds could blow around loose objects and make driving difficult for high profile vehicles.

All of this is ahead of much, much colder air next week. Lows Tuesday night are expected to be about 20 degrees, with perhaps a few upper teens.

Here is your official NorthEsambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

M.L.King Day: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.