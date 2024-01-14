One Dead After Saturday Morning Atmore Shooting

One person is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department responded to reported gunfire just before 11 a.m. in the area of MLK Avenue and Bragg Street.

They found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said he was transported to Atmore Community Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

There was no word of any arrests or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atmore Police at (251) 368-9141.