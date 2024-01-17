Michael “Trey” Martin

Michael “Trey” Martin, 33, of Pace, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. He was born in Pensacola, FL on November 7, 1990 to Stephanie Martin and Troy Rosenbaum. He was married to Bekah Martin for 4 years and they have a 2-year-old daughter, Olive. Trey worked for The City of Gulf Breeze as the Park and Recreations Director. He was a member of the Optimist Club of Gulf Breeze and had a passion for fishing, sports, and Olive (his little girl).

Trey was preceded in death by Troy Rosenbaum, Father.

Trey is survived by his wife, Bekah Martin; daughter, Olive Martin; mother, Stephanie Martin; brothers, Brandon Martin and Chad Rosenbaum; grandmother, Judy Branch; grandfather, James Branch; grandfather, Harold Martin; grandmother, Jo Ann Martin; cousin, Dustin Harper; father-in-law, David Johnson; and mother-in-law, Harriet Johnson.

Visitation for Michael “Trey” Martin will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 15, 2024. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29 Cantonment. Pastor Shane Ellis and Kevin Fralick will be officiating. Trey will be laid to rest at Little Flock Cemetery next to his father, Troy Rosenbaum.

Pallbearers include Chad Rosenbaum, Dustin Harper, Tyler Ross, Jackson Smith, Tyler Hurley, Josh Fleming, Robbie Jernigan, and Grant Murphy.

Honorary Pallbearers include, Brandon Martin, Tucker Martin, Owen Martin, Curt Manning, Doug Bickham, and Kyle Ross.