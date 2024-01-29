Florida Average Gas Price Moves 16 Cents Higher Last Week

Florida gas prices rebounded from multi-week lows last week. The state average jumped from $2.99 per gallon on Monday to $3.18 by the middle of the week. From there, pump prices eased though the weekend, with the state average sliding to $3.15 per gallon on Sunday.

Penacola remained the cheapest metro area in the state at $2.93. In North Escambia, a low of $2.79 was available at two stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Despite declining through the weekend, gas prices are facing renewed upward pressure, after crude oil and gasoline futures shot up late last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This could contribute to higher prices at the pump this week or next. How much higher remains to be seen.”

The U.S. price of crude oil settled at $78.01 per barrel. That’s $4.60 per barrel more than the week before and the highest daily settlement since mid-November. The 5% gain over the past two weeks comes amid refinery issues and the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea. Last week, oil prices rose $2 after a fire at a Russian refinery, stoking global fuel supply concerns. The refinery reportedly supplies fuel for Turkey, China, Malaysia and Singapore. Later in the week, oil prices rose again after a British tanker was struck by a missile and set on fire in the Gulf of Aiden.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.