Sunny Monday; Cold Nights

December 11, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

