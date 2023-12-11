Sunny Monday; Cold Nights
December 11, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Comments