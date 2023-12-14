Marvin M. “Doodle” Creamer

Marvin M. “Doodle” Creamer, age 94, of Century, FL passed away on December 9, 2023. He was born on August 27, 1929 in Wawbeek, FL to Thomas and Lena Godwin Creamer. He worked in construction most of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ernest Earl Creamer, Sr.; his sister, Georgia Ann Walker and his brother, Hose M. Creamer.

He is survived by his grandchildren: Jennifer Wilson, Junior Creamer, Jeffery Creamer and Joseph Creamer and six great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Bowman Cemetery in Wawbeek, AL with Bro. Faron Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for funeral expenses.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.