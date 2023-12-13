Children’s Trust Denies 2nd Year Funding For Continued YouthFirst Century Program

The Escambia County Children’s Trust on Tuesday denied to renew funding for the Urban Development Center’s YouthFirst Century program.

Last year, Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) awarded a contract to the Pensacola non-profit Urban Development Center for “YouthFirst Century” to serve 750 youth ages 11-18 over a three-year period at a total cost of $1.2 million. In reality, they only reached 30 children in their targeted ages of 11-18. They requested to lower their target age group to just 5-years old, but that was also denied by ECT.

UDC has requested a $189,256.70 reimbursement for their first year of operation, despite reaching just 56 children, with less than 30 of those in the target age range. That equals $6,308 per targeted child in the 11-18 age group.

UDC’s reimbursement request from ECT included about $60,000 for personnel, $6,212 in travel, $2,692 for advertising, $37,000 for program supplies, $1,201 for field trips, $59,000 in “sub-grants to partners”, and $21,000 for professional services for 56 children, 29 of which are not in the program’s target group.

In their application to ECT, UDC acknowledged that they did not have the cash on hand to operate under a cost reimbursement model. UDC approached the Century Town Council for help in early 2023. The town has provided the Century Business Center at 150 East Pond Street as meeting space, with upgrades such as lighting and an ice machine.

The Town of Century fronted $61,925 to The Urban Development Center to purchase items like computers and workbooks. The 500 workbooks at $52.75 per workbook were to be purchased from UDC for $26,375. UDC said they would reimburse the town after they received the ECT funding, but no specific deadline was established. At least $20,000 was recently repaid to the town, according to audio from a council meeting. However, a public records request provided no concrete evidence of the payment.

ECT board member Dr. Rex Northrup expressed concern that no ECT funding is currently going into a North Escambia specific program.

“At least consider some meaningful contributions to needs in northern Escambia County,” board member Dr. Rex Northrup said of any future applications.

Tuesday, the ECT did renew second-year funding for 16 Out-of School-Time grants totaling nearly $4.7 million:

Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast $630,088

Central Gulf Coast Freedom Schools $215,045

Chain Reaction $192,975

Children’s Home Society $249,906

City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation $540,041

CMB Visions Unlimited $396,817

Covenant Care $204,163

Dixon School of Arts and Sciences $295,000

Epps Christian Center $221,450

James B. Washington Education & Sports $295,000

Omega Lamplighters $156,975

Pensacola Children’s Chorus $203,390

Pensacola Little Theatre $85,000

Pensacola MESS Hall $59,924

SALT Ministry (Sisters Anointed to Lead Together) $12,629

YMCA of NW Florida $906,561

A contract with The Children’s Theater program was non-renewed.

Pictured top and inset: Dr. Jessica A. Griffen, CEO of The Urban Development Center, addresses the Century Town Council in early 2023. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Notes on the UDC budget above, per the application: JetFuel is a Century based technology entrepreneurial business operated by Calvin Cottrell. Tutor4You is a tutoring service with “Mr. Sanders”. Reality Check Counseling is Susan Dawson, a licensed mental health counselor. Favored Hearts is owned by Cordella Allen, a clinical nurse, that will provide CPR certifications.