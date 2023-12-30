Century Man Facing Multiple Drug, Other Charges After Fleeing From Deputies

December 30, 2023

A Century man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies.

Ladarrious Tamiraye Lett, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fleeing and eluding a marked patrol vehicle, resisting arrest without violence, driving with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol in Century observed Lett driving a Dodge Charger. The deputy lost sight of Lett near the Whataburger parking lot on North Century Boulevard before locating the Charger again at East Highway 4 and Old Flomaton Road. The deputy activated his lights and siren and followed the vehicle until Lett fled at a high rate of speed on Fannie Road, an arrest report states.

Lett lost control and hit a bridge guardrail, allowing the deputy to catch up as Lett exited the car and ran into a wooded area. A Flomaton Police Department K-9 responded. The K-9 located a “large bag” of marijuana on the ground, along with a “large bag” of methamphetamine, the report states. Due to constant rain, Lett was not immediately located by the K-9.

A warrant for Lett’s arrest was later issued by a judge.

Lett remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 