Century Man Facing Multiple Drug, Other Charges After Fleeing From Deputies

A Century man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies.

Ladarrious Tamiraye Lett, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fleeing and eluding a marked patrol vehicle, resisting arrest without violence, driving with a suspended license, and possession of marijuana.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol in Century observed Lett driving a Dodge Charger. The deputy lost sight of Lett near the Whataburger parking lot on North Century Boulevard before locating the Charger again at East Highway 4 and Old Flomaton Road. The deputy activated his lights and siren and followed the vehicle until Lett fled at a high rate of speed on Fannie Road, an arrest report states.

Lett lost control and hit a bridge guardrail, allowing the deputy to catch up as Lett exited the car and ran into a wooded area. A Flomaton Police Department K-9 responded. The K-9 located a “large bag” of marijuana on the ground, along with a “large bag” of methamphetamine, the report states. Due to constant rain, Lett was not immediately located by the K-9.

A warrant for Lett’s arrest was later issued by a judge.

Lett remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.