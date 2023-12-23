‘Real Life Grinch’ Destroys Business Windows Across Block of Downtown Atmore
December 11, 2023
The Atmore Community joined together Sunday in a recovery effort after a man descibed as a “Grinch’ shattered or busted out the glass windows and doors of numerous downtown South Main Street businesses just hours before the town’s Christmas parade.
Shawn Edward Brown was quickly developed as a suspect and booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond early Sunday afternoon.He was charged with first degree criminal mischief.
According to the non-profit Main Street Atmore organization, windows or doors were damaged at a list of locations on South Main Street:
- We Care Thrift Store
- Lance’s Outlet
- Hawt Mess Boutique
- Strand Theatre
- Encore
- Atmore News
- Tot Shop
- Atmore Flower Shop
- Williams Station Embroidery
- building owners John Kipper and Andy Anderson
Many of the downtown storefront windows were decorated with Christmas displays.
The Pride of Atmore group canceled a Sunday afternoon showing of “The Grinch” due to safety concerns over shattered glass. A group of citizens worked to organize an effort to cover boarded up windows with Christmas wrapping paper prior to the Christmas parade.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience. A real life grinch of a fit decided to hurt every business and business owner on the south west corner of downtown Atmore,” the group said.
Main Street Atmore made an immedate offer of $500 for each business to help with repair efforts with the possibility of additional grants or funds to come in the future. The non-profit was also soliciting tax-deductible donations mailed to Main Street Atmore, 201 Louisville Avenue, Atmore, AL 36502.
