‘Real Life Grinch’ Destroys Business Windows Across Block of Downtown Atmore

December 11, 2023

The Atmore Community joined together Sunday in a recovery effort after a man descibed as a “Grinch’ shattered or busted out the glass windows and doors of numerous downtown South Main Street businesses just hours before the town’s Christmas parade.

Shawn Edward Brown was quickly developed as a suspect and booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond early Sunday afternoon.He was charged with first degree criminal mischief.

According to the non-profit Main Street Atmore organization, windows or doors were damaged at a list of locations on South Main Street:

  • We Care Thrift Store
  • Lance’s Outlet
  • Hawt Mess Boutique
  • Strand Theatre
  • Encore
  • Atmore News
  • Tot Shop
  • Atmore Flower Shop
  • Williams Station Embroidery
  • building owners John Kipper and Andy Anderson

Many of the downtown storefront windows were decorated with Christmas displays.

The Pride of Atmore group canceled a Sunday afternoon showing of “The Grinch” due to safety concerns over shattered glass. A group of citizens worked to organize an effort to cover boarded up windows with Christmas wrapping paper prior to the Christmas parade.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience. A real life grinch of a fit decided to hurt every business and business owner on the south west corner of downtown Atmore,” the group said.

Main Street Atmore made an immedate offer of $500 for each business to help with repair efforts with the possibility of additional grants or funds to come in the future. The non-profit was also soliciting tax-deductible donations mailed to Main Street Atmore, 201 Louisville Avenue, Atmore, AL 36502.

