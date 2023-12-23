‘Real Life Grinch’ Destroys Business Windows Across Block of Downtown Atmore

The Atmore Community joined together Sunday in a recovery effort after a man descibed as a “Grinch’ shattered or busted out the glass windows and doors of numerous downtown South Main Street businesses just hours before the town’s Christmas parade.

Shawn Edward Brown was quickly developed as a suspect and booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond early Sunday afternoon.He was charged with first degree criminal mischief.

According to the non-profit Main Street Atmore organization, windows or doors were damaged at a list of locations on South Main Street:

We Care Thrift Store

Lance’s Outlet

Hawt Mess Boutique

Strand Theatre

Encore

Atmore News

Tot Shop

Atmore Flower Shop

Williams Station Embroidery

building owners John Kipper and Andy Anderson

Many of the downtown storefront windows were decorated with Christmas displays.

The Pride of Atmore group canceled a Sunday afternoon showing of “The Grinch” due to safety concerns over shattered glass. A group of citizens worked to organize an effort to cover boarded up windows with Christmas wrapping paper prior to the Christmas parade.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience. A real life grinch of a fit decided to hurt every business and business owner on the south west corner of downtown Atmore,” the group said.

Main Street Atmore made an immedate offer of $500 for each business to help with repair efforts with the possibility of additional grants or funds to come in the future. The non-profit was also soliciting tax-deductible donations mailed to Main Street Atmore, 201 Louisville Avenue, Atmore, AL 36502.