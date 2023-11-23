Former Flomaton Cop Arrested In Molino Gets 10 Years For Trafficking Meth

A former Flomaton Police Department lieutenant has been convicted of drug trafficking after an investigation involving law enforcement from two states and the DEA that culminated in Molino.

Lopez entered a straight up plea to one count of trafficking in methamphetamine 28 to 200 grams and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Lopez was sentenced by Judge Coleman Robinston to 10 years in state prison, incluing a seven year mandatory minimum on the drug trafficking charge. He will receive credit for 346 days time served while awaiting trial. He will also be responsible for $518 in court costs and a $5,000 fine.

Lopez faced a maximum of 30 years in state prison, plus fines totaling $105,000.

Lopez arranged a narcotics deal for methamphetamine from an Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office investigator by phone and text messages. An arrest report states he arrived on December 7, 2020, at a predetermined location near the ECSO precinct in Molino and accepted the two ounces of methamphetamine from the undercover officer. He was then taken into custody by deputies and the SWAT team.

The cellphone used by Lopez to arrange the meth deal belonged to the Town of Flomaton, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Health Jackson. As a result, Lopez was charged in Alabama for felony use of official position or office for personal gain.

Lopez was terminated from the Flomaton Police Department.