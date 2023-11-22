Dan A. Currie, Jr.

Dan A. Currie, Jr., died peacefully on November 19, 2023, he was 73 years old.

The only child of the late Dan A Currie, Sr. and Audie Marie Steele Currie, he is survived by his Beloved wife Rhecy L. Currie, his daughter Sheena-Marie C. Rosenbaum, and his son Daniel A. Currie, III.

Dan was a 1969 graduate of Sewanee Military Academy and he attended Birmingham-Southern College before joining the United States Army in 1971. He served with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment in Nurnberg and Bindlach, Germany and was honorably discharged in 1974. He lived there until 1976 when he returned to Atmore and began his 32-year career with the Atmore Fire Department. Dan continued his education at the then Faulkner State Community College before transferring to Troy State University where he received Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and History in 1978 and 1980.

In the fall of 1980 Dan enrolled in Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham and spent the next 3 years there before graduating with a Juris Doctorate degree in 1983. Following law school, Dan returned to the Atmore Fire Department and retired as a Fire Captain in 2012. As he said, the passion of the Law did not match the excitement of Fire Service. In 1990 Dan married Rhecy L. Lebumfacil, a teacher from the Philippines, and they had two wonderful children. The oldest, Capt. Sheena-Marie C. Rosenbaum, is an Intelligence Officer with the USAF, and his son Daniel A. “Trey” Currie, III.

During his retirement he worked as an E911 Dispatcher with the Poarch Police Department and continued as the Senior Instructor of the Golden Dragons Taekwondo at the Atmore area YMCA which he founded in 2007. He was a member of the Patriot Guard and rode with both the Northwest Florida and the Southwest Alabama Chapters and the Honda ST-Owners Sport Touring Group.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM at St. Roberts Catholic Church with Father, Joseph Chacko officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Kelley, Wayne Kelley, Louis English, Daniel White, Eugene Edwards, and Daniel Currie III.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements.