Charles Daniel “Danny” Stewart

, age 60, born in Limestone, ME and a resident of Stockton, AL died Saturday, November 18, 2023 at his residence. He was the owner of R&J Painting.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Penny Miller Stewart of Stockton, AL; his children, Warren M. “W.M.” Stewart of Bay Minette, AL, Jodi Marlena (Jonathan) Singleton of Perdido, AL, Jacob Allen Hattamer of Colorado, Forrest Denise Harris of Bay Minette, AL and Devin Cintheny Harris of Lillian, AL; his mother, Pricilla (George) Dunn of Cantonment, FL; one sister, Tina Lynae (Mack) Hadley of Stockton, AL; ten grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his father, W.M. Stewart; a brother, Leonard Leroy Stewart and a grandson, Damian Stewart Singleton.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Norris Funeral Home.