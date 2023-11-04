Arkansas To Take on Georgia For The SEC Women’s Soccer Championship At Ashton Brosnaham Park

November 4, 2023

The Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Georgia Bulldogs Sunday afternoon for the SEC Women’s Soccer Championship at Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park.

Admission is free for children four and under. there will be a Free Fan Fest from from 11 a.m. until halftime of the game with music, food trucks and activities for all ages.

This is the second year that Escambia County has hosted the tournament. Pensacola first hosted the tournament in 2022 and set SEC records for attendance. Escambia County is scheduled to host through 2024 with an option to extend the agreement through 2026.

Over the last six years, the SEC has earned 44 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of more than seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least two appearances during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last nine seasons.

Last year, the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s soccer team won the SEC Championship

Game time is 1 p.m.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, News, Sports, TOP sports 

 