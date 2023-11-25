Ada Clarice Chaney

Ada Clarice Chaney, 89 of Cantonment, Florida passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023. She was born in Mississippi on December 24, 1933 to Fletcher and Davie Lee Gilbert.

Clarice retired as a teacher for children with special needs. She was a Christian and a member of Cottage Hill United Methodist Church. She was the matriarch of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Anita Gabriel and Hilda Clanton (Henry); and her brother, Alton Gilbert.

She is survived by her best friend and love of her life, Jim Horne; her sons, James Chaney, Jr., Timothy Chaney, and Paul Chaney (Cris); and daughter, Linda Meredith; grandchildren, Jason, Emily, Olivia, Malcolm, Crysta, and Ryan; 2 great-grandchildren, Leah and Asher; nieces, Carla Miller (Charlie), Sherry Harris (Mike); nephews, Randy Gabriel (Debbie), Lindsay Gabriel (Brenda), Scott Clanton (Maria), Chris Clanton (Magda), and David Clanton.

Visitation services for Ada Clarice Chaney will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North (1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, FL 32533) at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 27, 2023.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor David Cook officiating.

Clarice will be laid to rest at Philadelphus Presbyterian Cemetery in Waynesboro, Mississippi.