Ada Clarice Chaney

November 25, 2023

Ada Clarice Chaney, 89 of Cantonment, Florida passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023. She was born in Mississippi on December 24, 1933 to Fletcher and Davie Lee Gilbert.
Clarice retired as a teacher for children with special needs. She was a Christian and a member of Cottage Hill United Methodist Church. She was the matriarch of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Anita Gabriel and Hilda Clanton (Henry); and her brother, Alton Gilbert.

She is survived by her best friend and love of her life, Jim Horne; her sons, James Chaney, Jr., Timothy Chaney, and Paul Chaney (Cris); and daughter, Linda Meredith; grandchildren, Jason, Emily, Olivia, Malcolm, Crysta, and Ryan; 2 great-grandchildren, Leah and Asher; nieces, Carla Miller (Charlie), Sherry Harris (Mike); nephews, Randy Gabriel (Debbie), Lindsay Gabriel (Brenda), Scott Clanton (Maria), Chris Clanton (Magda), and David Clanton.

Visitation services for Ada Clarice Chaney will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North (1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, FL 32533) at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 27, 2023.
Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor David Cook officiating.

Clarice will be laid to rest at Philadelphus Presbyterian Cemetery in Waynesboro, Mississippi.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 