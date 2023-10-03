Violet M. Manning

Violet M. Manning, 90, passed away September 27 at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, FL. She was the widow of Merl S. Manning. They had shared sixty years of marriage together at the time of his passing in 2009.

Born in Pensacola, FL she was the daughter of Walter C. and Willie M. Taylor.

She was a member of Leonard Street Church of Christ and lived the life of a true Christian lady. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, and her bluegrass music. She will be remembered for her smiling face, her singing and playing her wash-tub bass.

She is survived by son, Kenneth Manning (Lynn), ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter “Dick” and Willie Taylor; brothers, Alan, Walter Ray and W.D. Taylor; sister, Lois Dolihite; husband, Merl Manning; son, Wayne Manning; daughter, Gay Turner; and grandson, Wade Manning.

Funeral services will be at Eastern Gate Funeral Home, 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL on Saturday October 2, 2023. Visitation will begin at 11:30 with Chapel Service at 12:30. Burial to follow in Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.