tate Showband Of the South Earns Straight Superiors For 52nd consecutive Year

a href=”http://www.northescambia.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/band-fans-rotc-2026.jpg”>

for the 52ndconcesecutive year, the Ttate HIgh School Showband of the south earned straight superiors at the District 1 Marching Music Performance Assessment and earned a Straightheld over the weekend.

“thye have worked very hard for this rating for the past five monhths, director of bands Jakob Wisdom said.

they have worked very hard for this rating for the past 5 Months!

NOrthEscambia.com file photo.