tate Showband Of the South Earns Straight Superiors For 52nd consecutive Year

October 16, 2023

for the  52ndconcesecutive year, the Ttate HIgh School Showband of the south earned straight superiors at the District 1 Marching Music Performance Assessment and earned a Straightheld over the weekend.

“thye have worked very hard for this rating for the past five monhths, director of bands Jakob Wisdom said.

they have worked very hard for this rating for the past 5 Months!

NOrthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments

One Response to “tate Showband Of the South Earns Straight Superiors For 52nd consecutive Year”

  1. Gerald Wiggins on October 17th, 2023 4:07 am

    Congratulations are in order.





