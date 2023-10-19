Night of Creepy Crawlies Friday Evening At Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center will host their Fall Open House, “Night of Creepy Crawlies Friday evening.

It is a free event and open to the public! But as always they love donations (cash, checks, gift cards, animal food, supplies – see complete list at the bottom of this story).

Come meet tarantulas and other creepy Crawlies with Sunset Wildlife Connection! View birds of prey with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida! Discover snakes, lizards, and turtles in the “Reptile Room!” Observe microscopic creepy crawlies through microscopes in the microscope room! Examine Lionfish, scorpionfish, and other aquatic creatures in the “Beach House!” Go on a “spider hunt” while taking a short naturalist led walk in the woods! Blast off in the planetarium while watching the movie “Destination Solar System!” (Seating is limited – Suggested donation $2.00/person).

While enjoying this fun filled evening grab a shaved ice and/or a bite to eat at Kona Ice or Veronica’s Dream food trucks (there is a cost for food).

Donation Wish List:

Gift cards to:

Walmart

Target

Lowes

Home Depot

Any pet stores

Grocery stores

Amazon

Food for animals:

Black oil sunflower seed

Nut and fruit birdseed

Suet cakes

Turtle pellets

Greens (Kale or Collard)

Strawberries

Blueberries

Blackberries

Freeze dried shrimp

Live crickets

Live mealworms

Other Supplies:

Reptile bedding

Pine bark MULCH

bags of play sand

Hand sanitizer

Bleach

UVB and UVA Reptile Light Bulbs

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Road In Cantonment