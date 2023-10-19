Night of Creepy Crawlies Friday Evening At Roy Hyatt Environmental Center
October 19, 2023
The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center will host their Fall Open House, “Night of Creepy Crawlies Friday evening.
It is a free event and open to the public! But as always they love donations (cash, checks, gift cards, animal food, supplies – see complete list at the bottom of this story).
Come meet tarantulas and other creepy Crawlies with Sunset Wildlife Connection! View birds of prey with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida! Discover snakes, lizards, and turtles in the “Reptile Room!” Observe microscopic creepy crawlies through microscopes in the microscope room! Examine Lionfish, scorpionfish, and other aquatic creatures in the “Beach House!” Go on a “spider hunt” while taking a short naturalist led walk in the woods! Blast off in the planetarium while watching the movie “Destination Solar System!” (Seating is limited – Suggested donation $2.00/person).
While enjoying this fun filled evening grab a shaved ice and/or a bite to eat at Kona Ice or Veronica’s Dream food trucks (there is a cost for food).
Donation Wish List:
Gift cards to:
Walmart
Target
Lowes
Home Depot
Any pet stores
Grocery stores
Amazon
Food for animals:
Black oil sunflower seed
Nut and fruit birdseed
Suet cakes
Turtle pellets
Greens (Kale or Collard)
Strawberries
Blueberries
Blackberries
Freeze dried shrimp
Live crickets
Live mealworms
Other Supplies:
Reptile bedding
Pine bark MULCH
bags of play sand
Hand sanitizer
Bleach
UVB and UVA Reptile Light Bulbs
The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Road In Cantonment
