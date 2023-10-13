Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

October 13, 2023

FLORIDA

  • Jay at Northview
  • Pace at Tate
  • Pine Forest at IMG Academy
  • West Florida at Pensacola
  • Washington at Fort Walton Beach
  • Escambia at Choctaw
  • Pensacola Catholic at Walton
  • Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Sneads
  • Navarre at Milton
  • Tohopekaliga 18, Gulf Breeze 14 (Thursday p.m.)

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton at W.S. Neal
  • Escambia Academy at Patrician Academy
  • T.R. Miller at Escambia County (Atmore)

Pictured: Tate defeated West Florida 58-41 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

