Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 13, 2023
FLORIDA
- Jay at Northview
- Pace at Tate
- Pine Forest at IMG Academy
- West Florida at Pensacola
- Washington at Fort Walton Beach
- Escambia at Choctaw
- Pensacola Catholic at Walton
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Sneads
- Navarre at Milton
- Tohopekaliga 18, Gulf Breeze 14 (Thursday p.m.)
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at W.S. Neal
- Escambia Academy at Patrician Academy
- T.R. Miller at Escambia County (Atmore)
Pictured: Tate defeated West Florida 58-41 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
