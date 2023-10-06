Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:

FLORIDA

West Florida at Tate

Northview at Baker

Holmes County at Jay

Pine Forest at Niceville

Godby at Washington

Pensacola Catholic at Gulf Breeze

Pike Liberal Arts (Ala.) at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

Mosley at Navarre

Pace 49, Pensacola High 0 (Thursday pm)

ALABAMA

Thomasville at Flomaton

Pickens Academy at Escambia Academy

Escambia County (Atmore) at Jackson

T.R. Miller at Bayside (Daphne)

W.S. Neal at Cottage Hill (Mobile)

Pictured:: The Tate Aggies beat the Milton Panthers 45-7 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.