Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
October 6, 2023
Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:
FLORIDA
- West Florida at Tate
- Northview at Baker
- Holmes County at Jay
- Pine Forest at Niceville
- Godby at Washington
- Pensacola Catholic at Gulf Breeze
- Pike Liberal Arts (Ala.) at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
- Mosley at Navarre
- Pace 49, Pensacola High 0 (Thursday pm)
ALABAMA
- Thomasville at Flomaton
- Pickens Academy at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Jackson
- T.R. Miller at Bayside (Daphne)
- W.S. Neal at Cottage Hill (Mobile)
Pictured:: The Tate Aggies beat the Milton Panthers 45-7 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
