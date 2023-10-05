FWC Hunter Safety Courses Set For Molino, Jay, Milton

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in Molino, Jay and Milton. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters and learn about conservation.

Participants must take the online course before attending a class.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Oct 9, 6-10 pm & Oct 28, 9am- noon — Molino Community Center

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Oct 16, 6-10pm & Oct 28, 9am-noon — Jay Community Center

Oct 23, 6-10pm & Oct 28, 9am-noon — Santa Rosa County Extension, Milton

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes or by calling FWC safety coordinator Jeff Schumacher or staff assistant Linda Adams at (850) 413-0085 for more information.