comment Period Open on Proposed Escambia Restore Act plans
October 17, 2023
RESTORE MYIP Amendment 3 Public Comment Period Open Now Escambia County has released its RESTORE Act Draft Multi-Year Implementation Plan Amendment 3 for a 45-day public comment period beginning Oct. 16, 2023 until Dec. 1, 2023. Visit MyEscambia.com/MYIP to view MYIP Amendment 3. Public comments will be accepted via the following ways: Emailing restore@myescambia.com Perdido Key Public Beach Access - Property Acquisition and Construction In April 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil platform exploded, killing 11 workers and leading to the worst environmental disaster in U.S. history. As a result, the RESTORE Act was signed into law in 2012, directing 80% of administrative and civil penalties back to the impacted areas of the Gulf Coast through the Gulf Coast Restoration Trust Fund. To ensure projects are consistent with the RESTORE Act and obtain broad-based participation in the project selection process, Treasury requires submittal and acceptance of a Multi-Year Implementation Plan. The U.S. Department of Treasury approved Escambia County’s Initial MYIP on Oct. 20, 2017, which included 10 projects selected by the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners. The first amendment to the MYIP was approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury on June 16, 2020, which included modification to three projects included in the Initial MYIP and the addition of eight new projects. The second amendment to the MYIP was approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury on Aug. 16, 2021, which proposed the addition of funds to one existing project and the addition of a new project. The RESTORE Act and the U.S. Department of Treasury require the county to complete a 45-day public comment period to obtain broad-based participation from the public prior to the submittal and approval of MYIP Amendment 3. Escambia County will take all public comments under advisement and reflect those comments in the public comment section of this document following the public comment period closure. For questions or more information, email. restore@myescambia.com.
By mail - Attention: Terri Berry, Natural Resources Department, 221 Palafox Place, Pensacola FL 32502.
MYIP Amendment 3 proposes alterations of two projects and the addition of eight new projects. The two alteration projects include the Escambia County Workforce Development program and Little Sabine Bay Restoration program. The eight new projects include:
Pensacola Bob Sikes Fishing Pier - Rehabilitation
Cantonment Community Center - Construction
Palafox Complete Street - Construction
South Navy Boulevard Improvements
Bayou Grande Watershed Management Plan
O.C. Phillips Bridge Replacement
Carpenter Creek Headwaters - Carpenter Creek Watershed Management Plan Site 16
Background
The U.S. Department of Treasury serves as the administrator of the RESTORE Act Direct Component, one of five funding streams through the RESTORE Act. In Florida, RESTORE Direct Component projects are selected and implemented by the 23 Gulf Coast counties, contingent on compliance with the RESTORE Act and acceptance by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
