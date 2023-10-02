Chiquita Moore ‘Aunt Coot’ Mathis

October 2, 2023

Mrs. Chiquita Moore “Aunt Coot” Mathis passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age 92.

Chiquita was born Tuesday, September 8, 1931, in Jay, Florida.  She was a lifelong resident of Century, FL.  She was a homemaker who enjoyed yard sales, gardening (including cutting her own grass), dressing up and wearing jewelry, and feeding young’uns.  She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Mathis; sons, Larry Mathis, Bubba Moore; mother, Myrtle McDaniel Moore; sisters, Lemmie Goodson, Ann Mathis, Mary Mathis; brothers, Walter Moore, Alvin Moore, Ralph Moore, and Roy Moore.

Chiquita is survived by her sons, Brandon Mathis, Jimmy Moore (Betty Smith), Louis Moore, and Scotty Moore; daughters, Betty Jackson, June Thompson, Judy Dunsford; daughter-in-law, Mari Mathis; several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren; special nieces, Kathy Simmons, Gayle Aldridge, Wendy Caraway, and many more.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Johnson and Bill Cozart officiating.  Interment will follow in Flomaton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Flomaton Funeral Home from 1 p.m.. until service time at 2 p.m.. on Thursday.

Pallbearers will be Tony Jones, Joe Walston, Michael McDonald, Daniel Higdon, Lan Sims, and B.J. Johnson.

