Willneila Wiggins Henderson

Willneila Wiggins Henderson, age 92, of Flomaton, Alabama, went home to the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 27, 2023. She was born to an Assembly of God Church planter and pastor, Preston S. and Grace L. Wiggins on August 7, 1931. She had a lifelong devotion to her husband, children, and church, where she was a trustee and taught Sunday School for over 40 years.

Willneila was a lady of great faith who trusted God to order her steps. Her relationship with Him permeated every aspect of her life and this overflowed to others in selfless and unconditional love. She believed in living life with as few regrets as possible and you could not find a more diligent or hard-working person. She did everything with excellence as unto Him and believed there’s never a situation you cannot overcome with the strength of the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Preston (Grace) Wiggins, husband, Wiley P. Henderson, three brothers, Rayford (Ellie) Wiggins, Lee Roy (Lois) Wiggins, Leonard (Jan) Wiggins, and one sister, Clydell (Olin) Tisdale.

Her life was fully submitted to Him, and the joy of the Lord was her strength. Her God was real and more powerful than anything else in the world. She wanted everyone to know He is so wonderful and that He can be real to them. She believed to have a relationship with Jesus, you need to talk to him every day. It was important to her that her children know Him in the same way. She would often say that we have so much to be thankful for, God is so good, and He loves us so much. He can be real to you.

Willneila married Wiley P. Henderson on March 8, 1958, and was a devoted wife for 39 years until his passing. They had four children who meant the world to them: Wiley Phillip Henderson, Jr. (Teresa), of Montgomery, AL; Rachel H. Bickerstaff (Elliott), of Madison, MS; Dr. Charlotte H. Lee (Spencer), of Auburn, AL; and Victoria H. Benton (Dale) in Anniston/Oxford, AL. Willneila had eight grandchildren: Wiley (Abby) Henderson, Elizabeth (Cameron) Osmore, Joshua Henderson, Samuel (Makayla) Henderson, Matthew Bickerstaff, Sarah Grace Lee, Ben Lee, Daniel Benton, and one great-grandchild Wyatt Osmore.

Mrs. Henderson leaves a legacy of great faith, and her trust in Jesus’ name gave her the strength and confidence to fight the good fight and finish the race. A celebration of Willneila’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Flomaton on October 1st at 4:00 p.m. and will be preceded by an hour of visitation at 3:00 p.m. Dr. Roland Brown, of Golden Springs Baptist Church of Anniston, AL., and Jake Bondurant of First Baptist Church of Flomaton, AL., will be officiating the services.

Burial will follow at Flomaton Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wiley P. Henderson III, Joshua Henderson, Samuel Henderson, Matthew Bickerstaff, Daniel Benton, and Cameron Osmore.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home oversees all arrangements.