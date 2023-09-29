Steve McKinley

Steve McKinley, age 73, of Nokomis, AL passed away on September 27, 2023. He was born on February 2, 1950 in Atmore, AL to Tralve and Ethel Brown McKinley. He was a 1968 graduate of Escambia County High School. Steve was a member of Brooks Memorial Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of McKinley’s Auto Service for 41 years. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Barbara Sue McKinley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Catherine (Cathy) James McKinley; his daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Chris Wilson, his grandsons, Dustin (Ashley) Wilson and Steve (Maddie) Wilson, his great grandson, Kasen Luke Wilson, and his unborn great granddaughter, McKinley Kate Wilson, his siblings, Mary Ann Minchew and Debbie Smith, and his sweet fur baby, Fluffy Jo.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore with Bro. Don Davis officiating.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.