Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Low around 71. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.