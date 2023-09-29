Jimmy Lee Raines

was born in Century, FL but lived in Atmore until 1980. He spent his lifetime living in the Flomaton area where he was a truck driver for over 20 years. He worked for Campbell’s Sand and Gravel, G.B. “Boots” Smith Oilfield Services, and Howell Transportation whose name was later changed to Genesis Crude Oil. He had many good times working with his friends and talking on the CB radio with his call sign being “Iceman”. He left Genesis Crude Oil to work for McKenzie Tank Lines in Pensacola, FL where he managed the sulfur substation near Atmore until its closure. He retired from Covington Heavy Duty Diesel Parts in Pensacola in 2009.

He was a very talented man doing whatever he put his mind to. He was an accomplished craftsman, working with wood, building additions to his home, furniture and gunstocks. He was especially proud of his knife handles. He was a talented artist, and self-taught karate martial arts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ruby Crawford Raines; his brothers, Walter H. Raines, II and Jesse Harold Raines.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan Neal Raines of Flomaton, AL; his son, Brian Raines (Dawn Watson) of Flomaton, AL; his daughter, Melissa (Jeffrey) Coleman of Flomaton, AL; his brother, Joseph C. Raines of Atmore, AL; his sister, Barbara (Charles “Skip”) Beasley of Castleberry, AL; his grandchildren, Ruby Raines and Lily Coleman both of Flomaton, AL; Kenzie Dall and Kason Dall both of Pace, FL; grandchildren in love, Johnny Ray Heathcock, Jazymn Heathcock, Jayla Heathcock all of Pace, FL; special niece, Skyler Wallace of Mobile, AL; special nephew, Tim Neal of Flomaton, AL; aunt, Bessie Brantley of Atmore, AL; numerous, much loved other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Atmore Memorial Chapel with Bro. Pat Carden officiating. Interment will follow in Canoe Freewill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Tim Neal, Reuben Neal, Stevie Powell, John Walker, Jessie Blair, and Jason Dall.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Chambers, Daniel Morris and Jeffrey Coleman. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Atmore Memorial Chapel.

We wish to thank Southern Care Hospice of Atmore for their wonderful care and extreme compassion that they showed to us. These ladies are magnificent and were a blessing to us. We wish a heartfelt thanks especially to Ms. Donna. She is amazing and was a tremendous God send to us with her knowledge, strength and love.