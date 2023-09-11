Florida Gas Prices Down 24¢ On Average Since Mid August

September 11, 2023

Florida gas prices declined for the third consecutive week. The state average has now fallen 24 cents per gallon since mid-August.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.61 per gallon. That’s 8 cents less than a week ago, and 24 cents less than this year’s highest daily price of $3.85 per gallon.

The Pensacola metro was the cheapest in the state on average Sunday night at $3.42 A North Escambia low of $3.34 was available at a station on Muscogee Road, while in Pensacola a station on East Nine Mile Road was at $3.19.

“Winter gasoline has moved into the market, enabling gas prices to move lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, the downward trend may end soon. Futures prices have strengthened in the fuel market, which should reapply upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 