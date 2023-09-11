Florida Gas Prices Down 24¢ On Average Since Mid August

Florida gas prices declined for the third consecutive week. The state average has now fallen 24 cents per gallon since mid-August.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.61 per gallon. That’s 8 cents less than a week ago, and 24 cents less than this year’s highest daily price of $3.85 per gallon.

The Pensacola metro was the cheapest in the state on average Sunday night at $3.42 A North Escambia low of $3.34 was available at a station on Muscogee Road, while in Pensacola a station on East Nine Mile Road was at $3.19.

“Winter gasoline has moved into the market, enabling gas prices to move lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, the downward trend may end soon. Futures prices have strengthened in the fuel market, which should reapply upward pressure on prices at the pump.”