Bonnie Ruth Black Cummings

September 28, 2023

Bonnie Ruth Black Cummings, age 82, of Atmore, AL passed away on September 27, 2023.

She was born on June 29, 1941 in Atmore, AL to Harry Comer Black, Sr. and Verma Ruth Rowell Black. She was a member of Canoe Baptist Church. She worked for Vanity Fair Corporation for many years and later cherished time taking care of her family especially her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved gardening and cooking. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles L. Cummings and her brother, Harry Comer Black, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Charles M. (Traci) Cummings of Canoe, AL, Leslie Wayne Cummings of Canoe, AL and Gary Eugene Cummings of Canoe, AL; her daughter, Teresa Cummings (Tony) Hadley of Canoe, AL; seven grandchildren: Clayton, Klinton, Leslie, Dustin, Dylan, Jacob and Annalyn and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Waylon Stuckey officiating. Interment will follow in Canoe Freewill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at Johnson- Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 