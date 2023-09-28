Bonnie Ruth Black Cummings

Bonnie Ruth Black Cummings, age 82, of Atmore, AL passed away on September 27, 2023.

She was born on June 29, 1941 in Atmore, AL to Harry Comer Black, Sr. and Verma Ruth Rowell Black. She was a member of Canoe Baptist Church. She worked for Vanity Fair Corporation for many years and later cherished time taking care of her family especially her precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved gardening and cooking. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles L. Cummings and her brother, Harry Comer Black, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Charles M. (Traci) Cummings of Canoe, AL, Leslie Wayne Cummings of Canoe, AL and Gary Eugene Cummings of Canoe, AL; her daughter, Teresa Cummings (Tony) Hadley of Canoe, AL; seven grandchildren: Clayton, Klinton, Leslie, Dustin, Dylan, Jacob and Annalyn and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Waylon Stuckey officiating. Interment will follow in Canoe Freewill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at Johnson- Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.