‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted For Burglaries In Walnut Hill, Atmore Now Behind Bars

September 28, 2023

Asuspect described by authorities as “armed and dangerous” is now behind bars. He was wanted in connection with burglaries in Walnut Hill and Atmore.

Mario Dewayne Mendez, 46, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail Wednesday on Bay Minette Police Department charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude a police officer, criminal trespass third degree, and criminal mischief third degree. He was held without bond due to outstanding warrants from Escambia County, Florida, and Escambia County, Alabama.

Mendez was wanted for a September 5 burglary on Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill where a golf cart, tools, camera accessories and other items were stolen, according to the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Mendez is also responsible for multiple thefts in Atmore where a pistol and rifle were stolen.

“Various Items from weapons and other property have been stolen,” APD said. “Mendez is presumed to be armed and dangerous due to the items stolen from various properties.”

Image page top and first image below from a Walnut Hill burglary courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Bottom two images courtesy Atmore Police Department for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

