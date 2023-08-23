Who Is In Charge In Century Now That The Mayor Has Resigned? What’s Next?

Who is in charge in Century now that the mayor has resigned? And what comes next?

Those questions were on the mind of many residents Tuesday after mayor Ben Boutwell submitted his resignation effective immediately.

According to the town charter, the council president becomes the “acting mayor” during the “absence of disability of the mayor”. The council president is Luis Gomez, Jr. — who is now presumably acting mayor. The charter does not specify that he would no longer be a council member during his service as acting mayor.

In the event the mayor resigns, the town charter says the council shall appoint an interim mayor to serve until a successor is chosen. There is no time deadline mentioned.

“The interim mayor shall have the full powers and duties of mayor as provided by this charter or other law,” the charter states.

Because more than six months remain the current term of the mayor, the council “shall” call a special election to fill the office for the unexpired portion of the term through 2024. That election must be completed within 90 days from Boutwell’s resignation on Tuesday.

The office of mayor in Century was already set to appear on the 2024 ballot, with the winner taking office in early January 2025.

Pictured top: Council president Luis Gomez, Jr., now presumably acting mayor in Century, during a budget workshop Tuesday evening, August 22. Pictured below: Now resigned mayor Ben Boutwell during an August 15 meeting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.