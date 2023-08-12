Two Escambia Men Killed After BMW Crashes Into Rear Of Semi Trailer On I-10

August 12, 2023

Two Escambia County men were killed in a crash Friday afternoon on I-1o in Santa Rosa County.

The men, ages 48 and 27, were in a silver BMW that collided with a rear portion of a flatbed semi-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 26-year old man from Chicago, was not injured.

The FHP investigation is continuing. Names were not released.

