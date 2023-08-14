New Details Released On Deadly Home Depot Shooting

A report obtained early Monday morning by NorthEscambia.com provided more details into a deadly shooting Friday afternoon inside an Escambia County Home Depot store.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year old Keith Eric Agee of Calvert, Alabama. Simmons. He has been charged with premeditated first degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery. He remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shorts fired report and arrived to find the victim deceased on the floor in aisle 52. The victim’s name was redacted from the report but states that she was a “contracted inventory worker” that was working inside the store.

Victim footage showed a black male, later identified as Agee enter the store and turn down aisle 52. Seconds later, people are seen running from aisle 52, then Agee runs back toward the entrance. He runs in the parking lot, gets into a silver four-door sedan and exits that parking lot at a high rate of speed toward Duval Street. He called 911 a short time later from the Mellow Mushroom on Bayou Boulevard and surrendered to police.

According to the report, Agee was interviewed at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He stated that his day started by going to work at AM/NS Calvert Steel in Mt. Vernon, Alabama. While at work, he received a call from a local medical office, and he headed to Pensacola. The remainder of his statements were redacted from the report.

The report reveals that two other people suffered gunshot wounds, including one wounded in the back. That victim said he heard an unfamiliar voice say something to the victim before gunshots rang out. A second witness stated that Agee said something to the victim before opening fire.

A Glock 19 and 9mm rounds were recovered from the street in front of AAMCO Transmission at 5655 North Davis Highway, and Agee’s shirt was found in the parking lot of the AMC Bayou 15 on Bayou Boulevard, according to the report.

Pictured: The scene at Home Depot on Davis Highway shortly after a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.