Joshua Aidan Parr

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Joshua Aidan Parr of Molino, Florida. Joshua unexpectedly passed away from an unknown cause on August 3, 2023 at the young age of 21 years.

Josh was born in Pensacola, Florida on September 25, 2001 to his mother, Jaime Parr and father. Josh was lovingly raised and cared for by his grandparents, Harlan and Debbie Parr.

Josh was a graduate of Tate High School in 2020 and attended the District Extended Program for 3 years where he learned and experienced various job skills. Those job skills afforded him the opportunity to work for Baptist Hospital, Longleaf Elementary, and Goodwill.

Josh was employed by The Blue Wahoos Organization where he joyously welcomed fans as a stadium greeter, a job he dearly loved.

Josh is preceded in death by his mother, Jaime Lyn Parr. Josh is survived by his loving grandparents Harlan and Debbie (Perry) Parr, his big brother Jack Parr, and Aunt and Uncle, Amanda and Tony Ward and his adoring cousins Kadence and Zola Grace. He is also survived by his biological father, Jeffrey Osley.

To know Josh, was to love him. He brought light and love to everyone he met. His heart was so pure and filled with joy. His greatest pleasure was worshiping, singing, and sharing the word of the Lord.

Josh loved music, specifically Christian praise music. Some of his most favorites were Chris Tomlin, Anne Wilson and the bands Elevation and 10th Avenue North. Many were graced by his love of music through song. He loved Spongebob, Despicable Me, Jeff Dunham, Veggie Tales, Gordon Ramsey, a trip to Wind Creek Casino and really enjoyed a good meal or two.

Though Josh’s time on earth was short, the family takes comfort knowing he was welcomed into the Kingdom with open arms by our Lord and Savior. We also take comfort knowing he has been reunited with his mother, whom he loved very much.

We know Josh is singing one of his favorite songs “I will Rise” in heaven now. Through blessed assurance, we know Josh’s body is fully restored and healed and he is indeed walking the streets of Gold sharing and spreading the word of God.

Visitation services for Joshua Aidan Parr will begin at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at First Baptist Church Cantonment

(118 Morris Avenue, Cantonment, Florida 32533).

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:30 pm with Doctor Will Stone officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family graciously ask you to consider making a donation in Josh’s honor to the Special Needs Ministry at the place he loved most, his Church, First Baptist Church Cantonment.

Oh, I want to see Him, look upon his face,

there to sing forever of His saving grace;

on the streets of glory let me lift my voice,

cares all past, home at last, ever to rejoice

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.