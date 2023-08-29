For The Second Time, Woman Wins Big On Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Beulah

August 29, 2023

For the second time in less than two months, a woman has won the top prize on a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Beulah.

A ticket sold at the SP Food Mart at West Nine Mile Road and Bridlewood Road was one of three winning tickets in the Sunday, August 20 midday drawing and was worth $18,317.59. The two other winning tickets were both sold in Miami.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Lori Lee Stuard of Robertsdale.

Stuard also won a $28,725.68 top prize on a ticket sold for the July 9 midday drawing at the Publix on Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road .

