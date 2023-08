Escambia Fire Rescue Continues Safety Standbys In School Zones

Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters are continuing safety standbys in school zones across the county.

The trucks are there to remind drivers to slow down and keep children safe in school zones.

Pictured: Engine 18 from the Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue on Highway 97 in the Molino Park Elementary school zone. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.