Employee Dead, One Arrested After Shooting Inside Escambia County Home Depot

August 11, 2023

A female employee is dead and one person is in custody following a shooting Friday afternoon at an Escambia County Home Depot.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said law enforcement responded to a reported active shooter at Home Depot on Davis Highway at Brent Lane about 1:30 p.m.  Officers arrived to find one female deceased inside the store; the victim appeared to be a Home Depot “contract employee”, he said.

“It was reported that two other people suffered minor injuries and this shooting wasn’t random. The suspect knew the victim,” the ECSO said.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year old Keith Eric Agee. Simmons said he called police from the Mellow Mushroom on Bayou Boulevard and surrendered. It is expected that he will be charged with murder.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies quickly surrounded the store following the shooting.

Further details have not yet been released.

Pictured: The scene at Home Depot on Davis Highway shortly after a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Employee Dead, One Arrested After Shooting Inside Escambia County Home Depot”

  1. ThePatriot on August 11th, 2023 5:23 pm

    Escambia county is turning into a cesspool.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 