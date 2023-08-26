Brush Fire Near Beulah Burns 86 Acres, Make Smolder Until It Rains

A two acre brush fire on Hurst Hammock Road in Beulah on Wednesday quickly expanded due to the wind.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire had burned about 86 acres, and the Florida Forest Service (FFS) remained on scene to extinguish any smaller brush fires. Escambia County said smoke may remain in the area until there is substantial rainfall, and Escambia County Fire Rescue will continue to monitor the situation.

One Wednesday, the fire began to intensify shortly after ECFR’s arrival, requiring crews to retreat from the immediate area. As the fire expanded, the FFS was requested along with additional ECFR units. Crews re-engaged and began extinguishing the fire until the arrival of the FFS. As FFS began plowing fire lines, ECFR crews set up in several locations to provide structural protection. FFS was able to contain the fire within their fire lines.

Several ECFR units remained on scene until the FFS utilized their heavy dozers to widen established fire lines. The FFS fixed-wing aircraft was also on-scene to assist in monitoring the fire’s location, direction of travel and ensuring the fire remained contained within the fire lines. Escambia County Emergency Management was also on scene assisting with a drone.

No homes were threatened by the fire. .