Wanted Atmore Man Captured After Fleeing From Police On Bicycle

A wanted Atmore man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police on a bicycle.

According to Atmore Police, 56-year old Gregory Brown was riding a bicycle without lights late at night on Liberty Street. As an officer was checking Brown’s identification, he fled on his bicycle.

Brown was taken into custody a short time later in a nearby wooded area. Officers searched Brown and found a metal straw used to ingest narcotics that contained a white rocky substance that field tested positive for cocaine,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude. He also had additional warrants outstanding for theft of property third degree, criminal mischief third degree, and criminal trespassing third degree.

Wednesday morning, Brown remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.