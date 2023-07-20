Homicide Investigation Underway After 70-Year Old Man Found Dead In Chumuckla

An apparent homicide near Chumuckla is under investigation after a 70-year old man was found dead.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a death investigation Wednesday evening in the 1800 block of Schnoor Road at Chumuckla Springs Road.

Deputies arrived to find Stephen Lee Jernigan deceased.

“At this point in their investigation, our detectives do suspect that foul play did occur. Additionally, they have reason to believe that this was not a random act and there is no threat to the general public,” SRSO Public Information Officer Jillian Durkin said.

The SRSO Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation. Additional details were not available.

File photo.