Homicide Investigation Underway After 70-Year Old Man Found Dead In Chumuckla

July 20, 2023

An apparent homicide near Chumuckla is under investigation after a 70-year old man was found dead.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a death investigation Wednesday evening in the 1800 block of Schnoor Road at Chumuckla Springs Road.

Deputies arrived to find Stephen Lee Jernigan deceased.

“At this point in their investigation, our detectives do suspect that foul play did occur. Additionally, they have reason to believe that this was not a random act and there is no threat to the general public,” SRSO Public Information Officer Jillian Durkin said.

The SRSO Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation. Additional details were not available.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 