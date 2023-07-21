Heat Advisory, Heat Index Up 113 Degrees On Friday

Another heat advisory is in effect with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) expected ast high as 113 degrees on Friday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 112. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.